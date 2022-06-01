WATCH | Sundowns show off their trophies to fans in Tshwane

Mamelodi Sundowns had a parade to show off their remarkable haul of trophies to their supporters in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Sundowns completed a clean sweep of trophies in the recently wrapped up 2021-22 domestic season.

The Tshwane giants won the DStv Premiership, MTN8 and most recently the Nedbank Cup as they took their PSL dominance to a new level.

Sundowns have now won the league five times in a row and 12 times overall.