×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns show off their trophies to fans in Tshwane

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 01 June 2022 - 19:29
Mamelodi Sundowns players and Fans during the Mamelodi Sundowns victory parade on June 1 in Pretoria.
Mamelodi Sundowns players and Fans during the Mamelodi Sundowns victory parade on June 1 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns had a parade to show off their remarkable haul of trophies to their supporters in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Sundowns completed a clean sweep of trophies in the recently wrapped up 2021-22 domestic season.

The Tshwane giants won the DStv Premiership, MTN8 and most recently the Nedbank Cup as they took their PSL dominance to a new level.

Sundowns have now won the league five times in a row and 12 times overall.

The parade was attended by the club’s chairperson Thlopie Motsepe, who addressed the fans, technical team and players.

The Chloorkop-based club collected a cool R40-million from winning the trophies and their Caf Champions League run that ended in the quarterfinals.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused