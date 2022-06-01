WATCH | Sundowns show off their trophies to fans in Tshwane
Mamelodi Sundowns had a parade to show off their remarkable haul of trophies to their supporters in Tshwane on Wednesday.
Sundowns completed a clean sweep of trophies in the recently wrapped up 2021-22 domestic season.
The Tshwane giants won the DStv Premiership, MTN8 and most recently the Nedbank Cup as they took their PSL dominance to a new level.
Sundowns have now won the league five times in a row and 12 times overall.
Today was our opportunity to say thank you to every single member of the Yellow Nation! 👆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 1, 2022
Your support from the first whistle to the last kept us going and this treble, is for you! 💛#Sundowns #YellowParade pic.twitter.com/zm3rhTjGGY
Nazo!!!!!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) June 1, 2022
We are onboard the TREBLE CHAMPIONS @Masandawana bus to Church Square in Pretoria!!
Ukuphi wena??@komphelasteve and @coach_rulani are ready for a BIG celebration party!!
Azishe!!!#MSWOnTheBus 🍾🥂🍾 pic.twitter.com/8p0spsYcL4
#TheYellowParade has kicked off Masandawana!💛 Which stop will you be joining us at?👆— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 1, 2022
Make sure to snap a pic of todays action and tag us! 📸 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/N537rbi4EN
The parade was attended by the club’s chairperson Thlopie Motsepe, who addressed the fans, technical team and players.
The Chloorkop-based club collected a cool R40-million from winning the trophies and their Caf Champions League run that ended in the quarterfinals.