Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’
Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela was left fielding a backlash from the treacherous Twittersphere after saying Al Ahly removing their silver medals after their Caf Champions League defeat against Wydad Athletic was “disgusting”.
Komphela retweeted a video, captioned “disgusting”, which showed one of the silver medals presented to the Egyptian giants after their 2-0 defeat to Wydad at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday night discarded on the stage.
This should be a fine. I’m starting another war. Bringing the game into disrepute. Ngifile futhi yiqiniso.— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 31, 2022
This is wrong guys. What future societies are we breeding. 😭💔😭💔😭 @CAF_Online https://t.co/3yoQ0lmZLL
Most of Ahly’s players and coach Pitso Mosimane immediately removed their silver medals after being presented them by Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe and Fifa president Gianni Infantino.
Many took the gesture to be a protest by Ahly at Caf’s decision to allow Wydad’s home ground as the venue of the Champions League final for a second year running. The decision was made at the semifinal stage when it was apparent the Moroccan giants would reach the final.
It’s so disgusting watching players given medals and disrespectfully pulling them out of their necks. Lack of respect. Class? No matter how you feel, you must always maintain class, dignity and respect. So sad. 🤨— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 30, 2022
Ahly took Caf’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week but lost the case.
“This should be a fine. I’m starting another war. Bringing the game into disrepute. Ngifile futhi yiqiniso [I might be crucified],” Komphela wrote.
“This is wrong guys. What future societies are we breeding?”
That’s exactly where things went wrong. Assumptions 🤷🏾♂️. Irrespective who does it, it is disgusting. That’s what I meant. https://t.co/qCIsouc9Cg— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 31, 2022
Later Komphela wrote: “It’s so disgusting watching players given medals and disrespectfully pulling them off their necks. Lack of respect. Class? No matter how you feel, you must always maintain class, dignity and respect. So sad.”
As many users of the social media platform agreed with Komphela, others disagreed and the Sundowns coach had to skillfully negotiate a minefield of negative reaction.
.. and still, we need to maintain same humility and dignity as others win 🏅because tomorrow we’ll expect the same. Football is a great pathway to life varsity. Football teaches us about manners. https://t.co/SXvfvv1ZDx— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 31, 2022
As one user pointed out the gesture might well have been in protest at Wydad having home ground advantage in the final.
“I fully understand the disgruntlement and fully justified about the venue. That’s why it’s important to have guidelines and frameworks before anything happens to avoid controversy. I agree, however respect is not shown by disrespect,” Komphela responded.
Pointed out that this was not the first time teams and players removed their silver medals after losing in a final, Komphela responded: “With utmost respect, does it make it right because it’s not happening for the first time?
I agree fully my leader. Couldn’t they take it off as they come off-stage. I’m not disputing the disappointment, I’m rebuking the untimely gesture. It really shows disregard and after disregard follows disrespect. We need to start respecting RESPECT. 😂 https://t.co/fbWep5YSmM— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 31, 2022
“I cannot imagine abuse offenders claiming victory because abuse is not happening for the first time. I beg to differ and hoping you’ll respect the indifference. It can’t be!”
Ex-Sundowns coach Mosimane was seeking a record third successive Champions League title in Monday night’s final.
I fully understand the disgruntlement and fully justified about the venue. That’s why it’s important to have guidelines and frameworks before anything happens to avoid controversy. I agree, however Respect is not shown by disrespect. 👍🏽 https://t.co/mEhq3DD2MQ— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 31, 2022
With utmost respect madam, does it make it right because it’s not happening for the first time. I cannot imagine abuse offenders claiming victory because abuse is not happening for the first time. I beg to differ and hoping you’ll respect the indifference. Iz can’t be! https://t.co/SbEFOEYOG4— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 31, 2022
Don’t use didn’t and nothing in one sentence.— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 31, 2022
Don’t repeat the usage of didn’t say nothing too many a times, lest you go for three negatives. 😂
Umehluko mkhulu! https://t.co/12qer5SKF6
I get you TATA. We cannot accept disrespect because it is practiced all over TATA. Still though, it remains low. It shouldn’t be a norm. Take it off as you leave the podium. We understand disappointment but show respect. https://t.co/eR7j2x2wl0— Steve Komphela (@komphelasteve) May 30, 2022
