Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela was left fielding a backlash from the treacherous Twittersphere after saying Al Ahly removing their silver medals after their Caf Champions League defeat against Wydad Athletic was “disgusting”.

Komphela retweeted a video, captioned “disgusting”, which showed one of the silver medals presented to the Egyptian giants after their 2-0 defeat to Wydad at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday night discarded on the stage.