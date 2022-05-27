Mngqithi explains how he navigated through the co-coaching arrangement at Sundowns

“When coach Pitso was here, initially it was myself, coach Pitso and coach Alex “Barnes” Bapela and after that it was myself, coach Pitso and coach Rulani. At Golden Arrows I had coach Mandla Ncikazi and Luis Hays, at AmaZulu I had Fani Madida and coach Joel Faya, so I have always been in an environment where I know ratios in training are always important. You can only have five percent influence in the group that you have in front of you.

“If my five percent in the 35 man squad is not going to make the team win, [it] is always important to gather the other percentages from others and even the physio who speaks positively to the players to say I know you can do it and you can do it for the club.”

Mngqithi said he learnt the principles of working with other coaches from the early stages of his coaching career at Maritzburg City.

“I got a very good induction and I am always grateful to my own induction because at my younger stage, even before I qualified, I worked for Maritzburg City.

“Maritzburg City was playing in the ABC Motsepe League and in that team we had a technical director in Thabo Dladla, we had Reggie Shelembe as head coach, myself as assistant coach, Thami Mahlanzi second assistant coach and Mhlanga Madondo was team manager, but he was also a level two coach.