South Africa

Zikalala criticises NGOs for ‘not keeping flood promises’

30 May 2022 - 14:19
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala claims some NGOs and NPOs have not delivered what was promised. File photo.
Image: KZN Government.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has accused some NGOs of allegedly not sticking to their promises to assist in the recovery and rebuilding of the province.

The ad hoc joint committee on flood disaster relief and recovery visited KwaDukuza municipality at the weekend, where it received a briefing from Zikalala and mayor Lindile Nhaca.

Zikalala said while donations have poured in for NGOs, there were co-ordination challenges between government and civil society organisations.

He said many civil society organisations are given money by government to assist communities affected by the disaster, but they are not visible on the ground and their reports do not reflect what they claim to be doing.

“A lot has been said, yet what is said is not finding expression on the ground. Government is made to be seen as if it is unable to carry resources and can’t account. Lots of these NPOs and NGOs have been given money to assist people but nothing has been delivered on the ground,” said Zikalala. 

“Some organisations say they are busy working, but what they do is not what they promised or publicised. Some have started to send us reports and you see what they claim is not what they are delivering.”

Zikalala said he requested the SA Human Rights Commission to make an assessment of what civil society organisations have promised to do against what they have done.

“We are doing this so all of us are transparent in what we are doing,” he said.

Last month the KwaZulu-Natal government set up an account for donations towards disaster relief, with Patrice Motsepe donating R30m.

The UN Development Programme SA last week vowed to ensure KwaZulu-Natal flood funds were used properly after reallocating R21m of its budget for flood relief. 

The body said it would work with non-governmental organisations and communities.

Speaking to eNCA, UNDP SA acting resident co-ordinator Ayodele Odusola said the body’s monitoring system and evaluation mechanisms are strong.

He assured SA the money would not be misused or mismanaged.

“We want to assure people the real-time monitoring of the resources and the affect of the fund is very important,” said Odusola. 

“We use a multi stakeholder approach, where it is not only government but also civil society and communities themselves that are fully involved.”

