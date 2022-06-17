Match-fixing slur pains former Marumo Gallants mentor
Malesela claims rumour mongers drove him out of Limpopo club
Former Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela is of the view that someone at the club is trying to tarnish his image.
During his stay at the Limpopo side, Malesela was allegedly accused of match-fixing in one of their matches against TS Galaxy and the club used that as part of not renewing his contract.
But the 56-year-old believes that was a ploy to get rid of him by the people who didn’t want him at Gallants.
“I don’t know whether they also know why they are doing this all; the rumours I hear, some of which are very big lies. Maybe it is somebody trying to create something so I can move from the club,” Malesela told the media during the ABC Motsepe League playoffs in Potchefstroom.
“I’m so disappointed, like a lot of people call me from Limpopo. They are so angry about the whole thing because it doesn’t even have an explanation. If we probably get an explanation, it will just be lies. But life goes on. The one thing that worries me is that I won't say it because it is not a good thing.
“What I had was the reason [not to renew the contract] and for me, it is a big lie because things were the other way round. I don’t want to go deep into this because if that’s the case, people must be careful with the things they say.”
Malesela said the match-fixing slur could easily end his career and urged them to stop spreading the “lies”.
“If you say things you must be careful that there are no repercussions because things could end up being bigger than what you think they are. If it affects someone’s career, then it is something else because this could affect my career if it were to come out as true. It is not true and I will let it go because I think there are a lot of people at the club who need to learn how to operate in this game.”
Since he left Gallants, Malesela has been linked to several teams including Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, but said he has not been called by any club yet.
