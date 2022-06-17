Match-fixing slur pains former Marumo Gallants mentor

Former Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela is of the view that someone at the club is trying to tarnish his image.

During his stay at the Limpopo side, Malesela was allegedly accused of match-fixing in one of their matches against TS Galaxy and the club used that as part of not renewing his contract.

But the 56-year-old believes that was a ploy to get rid of him by the people who didn’t want him at Gallants.

“I don’t know whether they also know why they are doing this all; the rumours I hear, some of which are very big lies. Maybe it is somebody trying to create something so I can move from the club,” Malesela told the media during the ABC Motsepe League playoffs in Potchefstroom.

“I’m so disappointed, like a lot of people call me from Limpopo. They are so angry about the whole thing because it doesn’t even have an explanation. If we probably get an explanation, it will just be lies. But life goes on. The one thing that worries me is that I won't say it because it is not a good thing.