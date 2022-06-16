WATCH | Motsepe says it is up to Sipho Mbule to become a success at the club

“Already, he has his the mentality of saying he wants to make a good impression on his team-mates and on the coaches. His mind is already looking in that direction.”

Motsepe said they had structures and experienced senior players to help new arrivals.

“But it is not the chairman’s job to get the player to think in a different way or to take the club seriously, but it starts with him as a player. We have an incredible group of senior players like Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene who have seen players come in and have helped in this culture that we have at the club.

“A great example of a player who has now adapted to this culture and is a shining light is Andile Jali. Look at how he has performed this season, before his arrival maybe there were statements and considerations where there were questions where he would end up or whether he will survive.

“We are very excited about where the club is going. Our coaches are the custodians of the culture of this football club and they have done a great job so far.”

