It’s by God’s grace I’m still alive: bus crash survivor
Mbalula says RAF and other state agencies will help families
Emmanuel Ndaba, the survivor of the car crash that left 15 people dead in Tshwane, could only think of his children as he saw a speeding truck ramming into their bus.
Ndaba is among 32 bus passengers who survived the horrific crash when a truck collided with their bus on the M17 Hornsek Road in Ga-Rankuwa on Friday. The driver of the truck allegedly lost control of it...
