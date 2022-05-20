Malinga earns her stripes as chair of promoters' association

The rule of life dictates that human beings must crawl before they walk. This is a common phrase which people say because they see babies do so as they mature.

The same logic is applied in businesses. A typical example is Patrice Motsepe, known as being the first black billionaire. He grew up helping his father in his spaza shop where he learnt a great deal in business.

In the boxing sphere the answer was provided in June last year by the fight fraternity in KwaZulu-Natal.

They elected woman promoter Zandile Malinga as chairperson of the provincial Boxing Promoters Association. Her election is proof that she is ripe to lead after her internship under veteran promoter Thulani Magudulela. Malinga’s Starline Boxing Promotion company has been around for almost 15 years.

She was nominated for the 2018 Boxing SA’s Promising Promoter of the Year award which was won by Last Born Promotions.

Malinga did not despair but instead continued in her chosen long and thorny journey. During that time her province was losing fighters to other provinces at an alarming rate.

That was purely because Magudulela, alone, was unable to give all boxers fights. Malinga did just that and even more and her ceaseless commitment to assist in changing lives of the poor people whose only way out poverty is through boxing duly earned her the right to lead the provincial promoters structure.

Malinga is stepping up now. She will stage a three championship tournament at Greyville Convention Centre on June 5. Two SA titles and a WBF belt will be up for grabs.

Simiso Buthelezi and Sphesihle Mntungwa will top the card with a 10-rounder for the WBF lightweight title. Another 10-rounder but for the SA female bantamweight belt will be fought by Thema Zuma and Bathabaile Ziqubu in the main supporting contest.

The outcome in these two title fights still works in favour of KZN because all four fighters are from that province. Reigning SA junior welterweight champion Sibusiso Dlomo will put his belt on the line against Xolani Mgidi in the third title fight.

Purse monies in all these title fights are incredible. Credit to the provincial government which is behind every move aimed at restoring the pride of KwaZulu-Natal which is home to formidable champions like SA’s first WBC champion.

Thulani “Sugar Boy” Malinga from Ladysmith won the super middleweight belt from Nigel Benn in England on March 2 1996. “Watch the space,” said Malinga.