Mngqithi wants to make amends

Uncharacteristically leaking six goals in their last three outings has left a sour taste in Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s mouth.

Reigning league kings Sundowns would be hoping to make amends in defence when they face Marumo Gallants, the tournament’s defending champions, in the Nedbank Cup final at Rustenburg’s Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Going into this Ke Yona decider, the Tshwane giants conceded half-a-dozen goals in their last three games against Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch and Royal AM.

“It’s concerning [that they leaked six goals in their last three outings], more especially the [three] goals we conceded against Stellenbosch. We are very unhappy with those three goals because they were emanating from situations that we’d envisaged... the situations that we had profiled when we profiled them,” said Mngqithi during a media conference at their Chloorkop base yesterday.

“I can’t say much about the goal we conceded against Chiefs. Royal AM are a high-scoring team [they scored twice versus them] but I still believe we could have done better in defending those two goals. As a team that don’t want to concede, we’re feeling bad.”

With Marumo mentor Dan “Dance” Malesela synonymous with enterprising brand of football, Mngqithi expects the final to thrill the fans as Sundowns are also renowned for free-flowing style of play.

The Sundowns coach identified Marumo’s midfield trio of Miguel Timm, Phillip Ndlondlo and Celimpilo Ngema as a threat. “The good thing about games between Sundowns and any team that’s coached by Dan Dance is that they’re both ultra-offensive...

"They’re teams that won’t sit back and absorb any pressure. Dan Dance’s team has got three very important players who make that team to function, which is Miguel, whom I believe is really grossly undermined in the league but he’s one of the best central midfielders,” said Mngqithi.

“It also has Ndlondlo, whom I also regard very highly. He’s very dynamic, good in counter-pressing, good in the passing game, he’s got a full range of passing and he scores goals.

"They also have Celimpilo, they call him Zizou [which his French great Zinedine Zidane’s nickname] because he’s a very intelligent player, very nippy and intelligent to see the openings.”