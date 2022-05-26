×

Soccer

Mngqithi wants to make amends

Downs conceded six goals in last three games

26 May 2022 - 07:31
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi during the a press conference at the club's Chloorkop headquarters in Midrand on May 19 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Uncharacteristically leaking six goals in their last three outings has left a sour taste in Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s mouth.

Reigning league kings Sundowns would be hoping to make amends in defence when they face Marumo Gallants, the tournament’s defending champions, in the Nedbank Cup final at Rustenburg’s Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Going into this Ke Yona decider, the Tshwane giants conceded half-a-dozen goals in their last three games against Kaizer Chiefs, Stellenbosch and Royal AM.

Its concerning [that they leaked six goals in their last three outings], more especially the [three] goals we conceded against Stellenbosch. We are very unhappy with those three goals because they were emanating from situations that wed envisaged... the situations that we had profiled when we profiled them, said  Mngqithi during a media conference at their Chloorkop base yesterday.

I cant say much about the goal we conceded against Chiefs. Royal AM are a high-scoring team [they scored twice versus them] but I still believe we could have done better in defending those two goals. As a team that dont want to concede, were feeling bad.

With Marumo mentor Dan Dance Malesela synonymous with enterprising brand of football, Mngqithi expects the final to thrill the fans as Sundowns are also renowned for free-flowing style of play.

The Sundowns coach identified Marumos midfield trio of Miguel Timm, Phillip Ndlondlo and Celimpilo Ngema as a threat. The good thing about games between Sundowns and any team thats coached by Dan Dance is that theyre both ultra-offensive...

"Theyre teams that wont sit back and absorb any pressure. Dan Dances team has got three very important players who make that team to function, which is Miguel, whom I believe is really grossly undermined in the league but hes one of the best central midfielders, said Mngqithi.

It also has Ndlondlo, whom I also regard very highly. Hes very dynamic, good in counter-pressing, good in the passing game, hes got a full range of passing and he scores goals.

"They also have Celimpilo, they call him Zizou [which his French great Zinedine Zidanes nickname] because hes a very intelligent player, very nippy and intelligent to see the openings.

