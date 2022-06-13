×

Letters

Gallants erred by firing coach

By READER LETTER - 13 June 2022 - 09:50
Marumo Gallants FC coach Dan Malesela.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The sacking of Dan Malesela by Marumo Gallants does not make sense. Is Abram Sello, the Gallants owner, the new Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi?

The Chippa United owner is known for firing coaches in rapid succession. Now Sello is following suit as he showed the highly rated mentor, Malesela, the door without a clear reason.

Gallants were on the brink of relegation when Malesela took over last season. He guided them to the 10th spot on the DStv Premiership log. He also led newbies Gallants to the final of the Nedbank Cup. Malesela’s team narrowly lost to Mamelodi Sundowns, the league champions.

My warning to Sello is that your club and you are fairly new to the South African premier league, add value or attract scorn.

Lekau Mehlape, Mashashane 

