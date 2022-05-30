×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Malesela proud of his charges despite bitter final defeat

Malesela keen to keep majority of players

30 May 2022 - 09:42
Neville Khoza Journalist
Marumo Gallants FC coach Dan Malesela during the Nedbank Cup final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants FC at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on May 28, 2022 in Rustenburg.
Marumo Gallants FC coach Dan Malesela during the Nedbank Cup final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants FC at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on May 28, 2022 in Rustenburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

He may have lost the Nedbank Cup final to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, but Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela is satisfied with the performance of his players.

Gallants put in a good shift against a Sundowns side and the match could have gone either way before Thapelo Morena scored late in extra time to complete the treble this season for Masandawana.

Malesela said there were positives to take out of the game to build for next season.

“I will be very ungrateful if I say it was not good [the season]. Coming from right at the bottom of the league to where we ended up and also being in the final as well. It will be very selfish for me to say something different,” Malesela told the media after the game.

“I’m grateful for that and also grateful for what the players did. It’s the first time ever that I coached a team where it became so easy for me to put in philosophy without any difficulties. With the first week [in charge], I saw the signs and it doesn’t happen often, that’s why when I came in our first game, we won and I’m very grateful to the players.”

With most of their key players expected to leave, Malesela said they would try to keep most of them as the continuity for next season is vital.

“A lot of players are still contracted to the club and nothing concrete has been tabled for any particular player. There are few whose contracts are coming to an end like Miguel Timm. His contract is coming. But we are trying to keep everybody. It will probably be difficult even if people are contracted, we are trying to keep them. It makes the coaching and progress easy.

“You really don’t have to start afresh in terms of trying to keep the philosophy, but as I said, you will never know. If we can keep the majority of the players, then we are one step ahead of a lot of things. Where I have always been when you are coaching clubs with limited resources, you must just cross your fingers and hope that you don’t lose players.”

Fifa trophy tour creates buzz in Mzansi

The Fifa World Cup trophy touched down in Mzansi on Saturday in what beverage company Coca-Cola and Fifa said was a move to bring the “magical ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Decision-making process behind Downs' success, says Mngqithi

Having swept all domestic competitions, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed that being given authority to make decisions made ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Morena gained insights watching from sidelines

After landing a sucker punch that saw Mamelodi Sundowns win the Nedbank Cup and complete a historic treble on Saturday when they beat Marumo ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Shalulile, Jali top dogs in the PSL

Peter Shalulile became only the second man to win PSL footballer of the season for two years running as he scooped the top award at the virtual ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused