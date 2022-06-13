Gallants refuse to engage in public spat with fired coach

Marumo Gallants have refused to respond to assertions by former coach Dan Malesela that he felt he was used by the club after hearing from his neighbour that his contract won’t be renewed.

On Friday, Gallants shocked many when they announced that they won’t renew Malesela’s contract when it expires at the end of the month.

Malesela joined Gallants in November and guided the club to a 10th place finish in the DStv Premiership table and to the Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

When he joined them, they were at the bottom of the table without a victory. Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide, the 56-year-old said he found out from his manager that his contract won’t be renewed.

“My manager called to tell me that the chairman told him they wouldn’t be renewing my contract. I spoke to my manager after hearing from a neighbour,” said Malesela.

“I emailed the requirements for next season and the dates for the appearances of the players and more information. We were meant to sit and discuss but this never materialised. At the moment I feel like I have been used. I got to the club when it was at the bottom of the log.”

But Gallants spokesperson Rufus Matsena said they won’t respond to that as everyone had a right to say whatever they want.

“I didn’t hear what he said so I won’t be in a position to comment on something that I didn’t hear,” Matsena told Sowetan yesterday.

“But everybody is entitled to say whatever they want to say and we wouldn’t want to be in a situation where this one said and that one said. If that’s how he feels, he is entitled to it. The statement we sent speaks about the contract being ended and won’t be renewed, so let’s stick to that.”

Asked if they have already identified a coach to replace him, Matsena said for now Mpho Maleka will prepare the team for preseason later this month.

“At the moment we got coaches who were working with him and if there is a need then we will inform as we did with non-renewal of Dan’s contract,” he said.