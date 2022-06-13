×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Gallants refuse to engage in public spat with fired coach

Malesela feels club kicked him in the teeth

13 June 2022 - 09:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
Dan Malesela coach of Marumo Gallants feels disrespected by the club.
Dan Malesela coach of Marumo Gallants feels disrespected by the club.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants have refused to respond to assertions by former coach Dan Malesela that he felt he was used by the club after hearing from his neighbour that his contract won’t be renewed.

On Friday, Gallants shocked many when they announced that they won’t renew Malesela’s contract when it expires at the end of the month.

Malesela joined Gallants in November and guided the club to a 10th place finish in the DStv Premiership table and to the Nedbank Cup final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

When he joined them, they were at the bottom of the table without a victory. Speaking on Marawa Sports Worldwide, the 56-year-old said he found out from his manager that his contract won’t be renewed.

“My manager called to tell me that the chairman told him they wouldn’t be renewing my contract. I spoke to my manager after hearing from a neighbour,” said Malesela.

“I emailed the requirements for next season and the dates for the appearances of the players and more information. We were meant to sit and discuss but this never materialised. At the moment I feel like I have been used. I got to the club when it was at the bottom of the log.”

But Gallants spokesperson Rufus Matsena said they won’t respond to that as everyone had a right to say whatever they want.

“I didn’t hear what he said so I won’t be in a position to comment on something that I didn’t hear,” Matsena told Sowetan yesterday.

“But everybody is entitled to say whatever they want to say and we wouldn’t want to be in a situation where this one said and that one said. If that’s how he feels, he is entitled to it. The statement we sent speaks about the contract being ended and won’t be renewed, so let’s stick to that.”

Asked if they have already identified a coach to replace him, Matsena said for now Mpho Maleka will prepare the team for preseason later this month.

“At the moment we got coaches who were working with him and if there is a need then we will inform as we did with non-renewal of Dan’s contract,” he said.

‘Sleeping giants’ Tuks raring to rejoin big boys

The University of Pretoria defender Keegan Allan says Wednesday’s PSL playoffs match against Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium has the potential to ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Akpeyi ‘expected’ Chiefs to let him go

Daniel Akpeyi has taken his Kaizer Chiefs exit on the chin, hoping he’ll return to the club in a different capacity in the future.
Sport
7 hours ago

More casualties expected as Bucs cut out deadwood

With Orlando Pirates understood to be preparing to let go of a number of playing personnel, Sihle Ndebele looks at those who are likely to get the ...
Sport
7 hours ago

CT All Stars beat Swallows to give promotion advantage to Tuks

Advantage University of Pretoria (Tuks). This after Cape Town All Stars pulled off a dramatic 2-1 victory against Swallows in their PSL promotional ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'