Perfect 10 for Downs in season of few highlights

Chiefs, Bucs disappointed again, but Royal and City showed up

By sihle ndebele and Neville Khoza - 03 June 2022 - 07:51
Mamelodi Sundowns players and officials celebrate with their trophies as Mams Mall in Tshwane this week.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns' unrivalled supremacy, Cape Town City and Royal AM's rise, and Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' perpetual struggle to challenge for the league title, were some of the 2021/22 Premiership season's major takeaways. Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza reflect on how each side fared in the just-concluded term.

AmaZulu interim coach Brandon Truter.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

AmaZulu

Finished: 7th

Last season: 2nd

MTN8: first round

Nedbank Cup: first round

AmaZulu struggled to replicate their form from last season. On the back of finishing as runners-up, Usuthu just regressed. Playing in the CAF Champions League fatigued them such that they were too flat in most of their domestic games. Their struggles saw coach Benni McCarthy being fired with seven league games to spare. Brandon Truter took over and managed to steer them to calmer waters. They had the most draws (17).

Rating: 4/10

The contract of Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane will not be renewed after the club's relegation to the NFD.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Baroka

Finished: 16th

Last season: 10th

Nedbank Cup: semifinals 

Apart from reaching the Ke Yona Cup last four, Baroka had nothing positive this season. The Limpopo side's failure to register even a single win on the road made things difficult for them. Bringing back coach Kgoloko Thobejane also backfired spectacularly as it was evident he's tactically poor. That Baroka also didn't really replace Goodman Mosele, who was sold to Orlando Pirates, also played a role in their downfall.

Rating: 2/10 

Eric Tinkler, head coach of Cape Town City.
Image: BackpagePix

Cape Town City

Finished: 2nd

Last season: 7th

MTN8: runners-up

Nedbank Cup: first round

After losing two key players in Surprise Ralani and Fagrie Lakay to Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian side Pyramids, many predicted City would fall apart but this was never the case as coach Eric Tinkler managed to build a strong team. The rise of promising striker Khanyisa Mayo, combined with the brilliance of veteran goalkeeper Hugo Marquez, proved the stimulus for the Cape side, who in the second stanza of the campaign went 12 games without losing.

Rating: 8/10

Kurt Lentjies, the coach of Chippa United.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Chippa United

Finished: 14th

Last season: 15th

Nedbank Cup: first round

It was the same old story of fighting for survival for Chippa. The Chilli Boys would only guarantee safety in their penultimate league game, a goalless draw away to Swallows. Firing coach Gavin Hunt just 10 games into the campaign didn't really help Chippa as Kurt Lentjies, who'd not fully retired as a player, found the going tough as caretaker trainer. Chippa's overreliance on striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, who netted 10 times in the league, was one of the things that killed them this season.

Rating: 3/10

Former Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Golden Arrows

Finished: 9th

Last season: 4th

MTN8: semifinals

Nedbank Cup: first round

Arrows had a poor campaign. When they lost coach Mandla Ncikazi, after guiding them to finish fourth last season, Arrows hired Lehlohonolo Seema. Seema managed only seven wins and 10 draws, losing seven times as well from 24 league games before he was fired in April. At the start of the season, Abafana Bes'thende lost three important players in Ntsako Makhubela, Divine Lunga and Seth Parusnath. The trio were replaced with inexperienced playing personnel from lower divisions, hence the side lost stability.

Rating: 4/10

Arthur Zwane, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs 

Finished: 5th

Last season: 8th

MTN8: first round

Nedbank Cup: first round

The return of coach Stuart Baxter for a second spell raised hopes that Chiefs would challenge Sundowns for the title. However, Baxter's second spell at Naturena proved a disaster. His misaligned vision was believed to be the main reason he was eventually fired with seven league games to spare. Arthur Zwane, who'd upon the conclusion of the term, take the reigns on a full-time basis steered the ship alongside Dillon Sheppard when Baxter was sacked. They bombed out of both cups at the first hurdle.

Ratings: 5/10

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrates with the Nedbank Cup trophy after beating Marumo Gallants 2-1.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns

Finished: champions

Last season: champions

MTN8: champions

Nedbank Cup: champions

It was a perfect domestic season for Sundowns. Last season the Tshwane giants won only the league title, meaning by adding the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup they took it a notch higher. However, Sundowns 65-point tally means they were two points short of last season's record, where they only lost once. They lost just three games in the league.

Rating:10/10

Ernst Middendorp coach of Maritzburg United.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United

Finished: 12th

Last season: 13th

Nedbank Cup: first round

It was another campaign where the Team of Choice struggled, again surviving relegation in the last few matches. Victories against Baroka and Royal AM and drawing towards the end of the season confirmed their safety. Maritzburg's struggle can be chalked up to the exits the players who were brilliant the previous term like Bandile Shandu, Tebogo Tlolane and Thabiso Kutumela among others.

Rating: 3/10

Marumo Gallants FC coach Dan Malesela.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Marumo Gallants

Finished: 10th

Last season: 12th

Nedbank Cup: runners up

Apart from reaching the Nedbank Cup final where they were defeated by Sundowns, Gallants had a decent season. When Dan Malesela replaced Sebastien Migné, Gallants were struggling at the bottom of the table with only four points. But he guided them to  finish 10th. "Dance", as Malesela is known, brought a winning mentality, something which was missing before.

Rating: 5/10

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates

Finished: 6th

Last season: 3rd

MTN8: first round

Nedbank Cup: second round

The Buccaneers under-performed this season. Despite having a good run in the CAF Confederation Cup where they finished as runners-up, they were inconsistent in the league again. They even failed to beat rivals Sundowns and Chiefs, who both recorded home and away victories over Bucs. They drew 14 times which made it difficult for them to finish inside the top-three as that was their aim.

Rating: 3/10

John Maduka, coach of Royal AM.
Image: Samuel Shivambu

Royal AM

Finished: 3rd

Last season: bought status

Nedbank Cup: semifinals

When Royal bought Bloemfontein Celtic's status a week before the beginning of the season, many thought they would struggle after relocating to KwaZulu-Natal. But John Maduka’s charges went on to have an excellent campaign, finishing third and reaching the Nedbank Cup semifinal. They were known throughout the campaign for their never-die attitude as they scored late goals in many matches. 

Rating: 8/10

Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Sekhukhune United

Finished: 11th

Last season: GladAfrica Champions

Nedbank Cup: first round

Ba Bina Noko enjoyed a good start in their maiden season in the Premiership and they were in the top eight in the first round. But they struggled in the second half. Other teams seemed to have figured out how they play. The over-reliance on Chibuike Ohizu who scored eight goals killed them as other strikers didn’t come to the party. 

Rating: 5/10

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch FC

Finished: 4th

Last season: 14th

Nedbank Cup: first round

Stellies punched above their weight this season by finishing fourth, their best league finish since they were promoted in the 2018/19 season. The resurgence of Ashley du Preez played a key role in Stellies' great season. Du Preez, who has since earned a lucrative switch to Chiefs, scored nine goals this season. 

Rating: 7/10

SuperSport United caretaker coach Andre Arendse.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United

Finished: 8th

Last season: 5th

Nedbank Cup: quarterfinals

MTN8: quarterfinals

Matsatsantsa a Pitori had an average campaign despite maintaining their top-eight record. A change of coaches when they parted ways with Kaitano Tembo saw Andre Arendse take over and guided them to victories against Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates. But other than that, they struggled after selling their best players Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana to Sundowns, while Sipho Mbule was frozen out. Bradley Grobler was ruled out for the season as early as February. It was always going to be difficult to compete with the young squad they had.

Rating: 5/10

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Swallows

Finished: 15th

Last season: 6th

Nedbank Cup: second round

MTN8: semifinal

From finishing six in their maiden season last year, Swallows struggled this campaign hence they are participating in the promotional playoffs. The arrival of coach Dylan Kerr, who replaced Brandon Truter, also didn’t improve the situation as they never moved from the relegation zone. The Tlakusani Mthethwa injury before the start of the season proved a major blow, having won five man of the match awards in the first five games of the previous season. Also losing Njabulo Ngcobo and Kgaogelo Sekgota to Chiefs was another downfall, with Ruzaigh Gamildien losing form this campaign.

Rating: 2/10

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramović.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy

Finished: 13th

Last season: 9th

Nedbank Cup: second round

Galaxy fought for survival all season long, meaning it was a difficult season for them. The Rockets regressed as they had missed out on a top-eight finish on goal difference the previous season. Galaxy would only escape relegation on the last day of the season. The departure of striker Mxolisi Macuphu, who joined Royal AM at the beginning of the second period of the term, destabilised Galaxy and brought about a drought of goals.

Rating: 3/10

