Perfect 10 for Downs in season of few highlights
Chiefs, Bucs disappointed again, but Royal and City showed up
Mamelodi Sundowns' unrivalled supremacy, Cape Town City and Royal AM's rise, and Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' perpetual struggle to challenge for the league title, were some of the 2021/22 Premiership season's major takeaways. Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza reflect on how each side fared in the just-concluded term.
AmaZulu
Finished: 7th
Last season: 2nd
MTN8: first round
Nedbank Cup: first round
AmaZulu struggled to replicate their form from last season. On the back of finishing as runners-up, Usuthu just regressed. Playing in the CAF Champions League fatigued them such that they were too flat in most of their domestic games. Their struggles saw coach Benni McCarthy being fired with seven league games to spare. Brandon Truter took over and managed to steer them to calmer waters. They had the most draws (17).
Rating: 4/10
Baroka
Finished: 16th
Last season: 10th
Nedbank Cup: semifinals
Apart from reaching the Ke Yona Cup last four, Baroka had nothing positive this season. The Limpopo side's failure to register even a single win on the road made things difficult for them. Bringing back coach Kgoloko Thobejane also backfired spectacularly as it was evident he's tactically poor. That Baroka also didn't really replace Goodman Mosele, who was sold to Orlando Pirates, also played a role in their downfall.
Rating: 2/10
Cape Town City
Finished: 2nd
Last season: 7th
MTN8: runners-up
Nedbank Cup: first round
After losing two key players in Surprise Ralani and Fagrie Lakay to Mamelodi Sundowns and Egyptian side Pyramids, many predicted City would fall apart but this was never the case as coach Eric Tinkler managed to build a strong team. The rise of promising striker Khanyisa Mayo, combined with the brilliance of veteran goalkeeper Hugo Marquez, proved the stimulus for the Cape side, who in the second stanza of the campaign went 12 games without losing.
Rating: 8/10
Chippa United
Finished: 14th
Last season: 15th
Nedbank Cup: first round
It was the same old story of fighting for survival for Chippa. The Chilli Boys would only guarantee safety in their penultimate league game, a goalless draw away to Swallows. Firing coach Gavin Hunt just 10 games into the campaign didn't really help Chippa as Kurt Lentjies, who'd not fully retired as a player, found the going tough as caretaker trainer. Chippa's overreliance on striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, who netted 10 times in the league, was one of the things that killed them this season.
Rating: 3/10
Golden Arrows
Finished: 9th
Last season: 4th
MTN8: semifinals
Nedbank Cup: first round
Arrows had a poor campaign. When they lost coach Mandla Ncikazi, after guiding them to finish fourth last season, Arrows hired Lehlohonolo Seema. Seema managed only seven wins and 10 draws, losing seven times as well from 24 league games before he was fired in April. At the start of the season, Abafana Bes'thende lost three important players in Ntsako Makhubela, Divine Lunga and Seth Parusnath. The trio were replaced with inexperienced playing personnel from lower divisions, hence the side lost stability.
Rating: 4/10
Kaizer Chiefs
Finished: 5th
Last season: 8th
MTN8: first round
Nedbank Cup: first round
The return of coach Stuart Baxter for a second spell raised hopes that Chiefs would challenge Sundowns for the title. However, Baxter's second spell at Naturena proved a disaster. His misaligned vision was believed to be the main reason he was eventually fired with seven league games to spare. Arthur Zwane, who'd upon the conclusion of the term, take the reigns on a full-time basis steered the ship alongside Dillon Sheppard when Baxter was sacked. They bombed out of both cups at the first hurdle.
Ratings: 5/10
Mamelodi Sundowns
Finished: champions
Last season: champions
MTN8: champions
Nedbank Cup: champions
It was a perfect domestic season for Sundowns. Last season the Tshwane giants won only the league title, meaning by adding the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup they took it a notch higher. However, Sundowns 65-point tally means they were two points short of last season's record, where they only lost once. They lost just three games in the league.
Rating:10/10
Maritzburg United
Finished: 12th
Last season: 13th
Nedbank Cup: first round
It was another campaign where the Team of Choice struggled, again surviving relegation in the last few matches. Victories against Baroka and Royal AM and drawing towards the end of the season confirmed their safety. Maritzburg's struggle can be chalked up to the exits the players who were brilliant the previous term like Bandile Shandu, Tebogo Tlolane and Thabiso Kutumela among others.
Rating: 3/10
Marumo Gallants
Finished: 10th
Last season: 12th
Nedbank Cup: runners up
Apart from reaching the Nedbank Cup final where they were defeated by Sundowns, Gallants had a decent season. When Dan Malesela replaced Sebastien Migné, Gallants were struggling at the bottom of the table with only four points. But he guided them to finish 10th. "Dance", as Malesela is known, brought a winning mentality, something which was missing before.
Rating: 5/10
Orlando Pirates
Finished: 6th
Last season: 3rd
MTN8: first round
Nedbank Cup: second round
The Buccaneers under-performed this season. Despite having a good run in the CAF Confederation Cup where they finished as runners-up, they were inconsistent in the league again. They even failed to beat rivals Sundowns and Chiefs, who both recorded home and away victories over Bucs. They drew 14 times which made it difficult for them to finish inside the top-three as that was their aim.
Rating: 3/10
Royal AM
Finished: 3rd
Last season: bought status
Nedbank Cup: semifinals
When Royal bought Bloemfontein Celtic's status a week before the beginning of the season, many thought they would struggle after relocating to KwaZulu-Natal. But John Maduka’s charges went on to have an excellent campaign, finishing third and reaching the Nedbank Cup semifinal. They were known throughout the campaign for their never-die attitude as they scored late goals in many matches.
Rating: 8/10
Sekhukhune United
Finished: 11th
Last season: GladAfrica Champions
Nedbank Cup: first round
Ba Bina Noko enjoyed a good start in their maiden season in the Premiership and they were in the top eight in the first round. But they struggled in the second half. Other teams seemed to have figured out how they play. The over-reliance on Chibuike Ohizu who scored eight goals killed them as other strikers didn’t come to the party.
Rating: 5/10
Stellenbosch FC
Finished: 4th
Last season: 14th
Nedbank Cup: first round
Stellies punched above their weight this season by finishing fourth, their best league finish since they were promoted in the 2018/19 season. The resurgence of Ashley du Preez played a key role in Stellies' great season. Du Preez, who has since earned a lucrative switch to Chiefs, scored nine goals this season.
Rating: 7/10
SuperSport United
Finished: 8th
Last season: 5th
Nedbank Cup: quarterfinals
MTN8: quarterfinals
Matsatsantsa a Pitori had an average campaign despite maintaining their top-eight record. A change of coaches when they parted ways with Kaitano Tembo saw Andre Arendse take over and guided them to victories against Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates. But other than that, they struggled after selling their best players Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana to Sundowns, while Sipho Mbule was frozen out. Bradley Grobler was ruled out for the season as early as February. It was always going to be difficult to compete with the young squad they had.
Rating: 5/10
Swallows
Finished: 15th
Last season: 6th
Nedbank Cup: second round
MTN8: semifinal
From finishing six in their maiden season last year, Swallows struggled this campaign hence they are participating in the promotional playoffs. The arrival of coach Dylan Kerr, who replaced Brandon Truter, also didn’t improve the situation as they never moved from the relegation zone. The Tlakusani Mthethwa injury before the start of the season proved a major blow, having won five man of the match awards in the first five games of the previous season. Also losing Njabulo Ngcobo and Kgaogelo Sekgota to Chiefs was another downfall, with Ruzaigh Gamildien losing form this campaign.
Rating: 2/10
TS Galaxy
Finished: 13th
Last season: 9th
Nedbank Cup: second round
Galaxy fought for survival all season long, meaning it was a difficult season for them. The Rockets regressed as they had missed out on a top-eight finish on goal difference the previous season. Galaxy would only escape relegation on the last day of the season. The departure of striker Mxolisi Macuphu, who joined Royal AM at the beginning of the second period of the term, destabilised Galaxy and brought about a drought of goals.
Rating: 3/10
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.