Perfect 10 for Downs in season of few highlights

SuperSport United

Finished: 8th

Last season: 5th

Nedbank Cup: quarterfinals

MTN8: quarterfinals

Matsatsantsa a Pitori had an average campaign despite maintaining their top-eight record. A change of coaches when they parted ways with Kaitano Tembo saw Andre Arendse take over and guided them to victories against Soweto giants Chiefs and Pirates. But other than that, they struggled after selling their best players Teboho Mokoena and Grant Kekana to Sundowns, while Sipho Mbule was frozen out. Bradley Grobler was ruled out for the season as early as February. It was always going to be difficult to compete with the young squad they had.

Rating: 5/10