Ledwaba denies pulling out of Safa race

Safa presidential candidate Ria Ledwaba accused her detractors of "dirty politics" after news emerged yesterday that she had pulled out of next week's elective congress.

Ledwaba confirmed late yesterday during the Women 4 Women seminar in Sandton, hosted by her foundation, that she’s going ahead with the elections. This came a day after a judge in her application in the Pretoria high court to interdict the elective congress failed on Wednesday.

Ledwaba, who will stand for the Safa president in June 25 against incumbent Danny Jordaan, applied for the interdict alleging various constitutional and procedural irregularities.

Judge Brenda Neukircher ruled that the application be struck off the roll for lack of urgency. It was believed after this that she had decided to pull out.

But Ledwaba told the guests – who included politicians – yesterday that she is not pulling out from the elective congress next week Saturday.

Among other allegations were that the elective congress has been supervised by a governance committee that was improperly appointed in violation of the Safa statutes and the elections would not be free and fair.