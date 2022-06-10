×

Soccer

Gallants and Dan Malesela part ways

10 June 2022 - 15:36
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Dan Malesela coach of Marumo Gallants during the 2022 Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Dan Malesela coach of Marumo Gallants during the 2022 Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In a surprise move, Marumo Gallants and former coach Dan Malesela have parted ways.

Malesela joined Gallants late last year and moved the team from the relegation zone and helped them to qualify for the Nedbank Cup final which they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in Rustenburg.

Under his stewardship, Gallants played enterprising football with players like Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Miguel Timm, Celimpilo Ngema, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Thabo Mnyamane and Mahlatse Makudubela flourishing.

“Marumo Gallants has confirmed that the contract of coach Dan Malesela will not be renewed when it expires at the end of this month. The club would like to thank Malesela for his services during the last season and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said the club in a short statement.

