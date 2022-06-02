Broos 'wrong for ignoring form players in favour of youth'

Dan Malesela feels Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is getting it wrong with his continuous overlooking of in-form Mamelodi Sundowns players Andile Jali and Themba Zwane.

The Marumo Gallants coach wants the Bafana mentor to select the Downs pair. He said there is no time for building in the national team, urging Broos to select performing players from Sundowns, even if there are nine of them.

“If you have six players from Sundowns that are good to go to the national team, let them go,” Malesela told the media during the SA Football Coaching Association 30th anniversary celebration in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“If you have nine, let them go. Spain was doing it and they were successful. Take them. The national team is not a place to start saying ‘I’m going to build'. You can’t do that there.

“You play to win in the national team because there are high competitions, there are rankings in the world that are at stake. You need to get players who are on form every time.”

Malesela spoke a few days after Broos slammed his critics, labelling them "short-sighted" as he prepares Bafana for their opening 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco on Thursday.

“Look at the players who are performing at the time and play them in the national team,” Malesela said.

“Although we want that success, we want recognition, but you cannot go and develop players in the national team; you can’t.

“Why are you developing them, to go where? Because they are going to stay there. And don’t talk about the four and five years, you don’t know what will be happening with these players.

“You may not build someone who will be out of football or gets injured. You build for now and you must play to win for qualifications.”

Meanwhile, Malesela confirmed that he is staying on at Gallants, but he is not sure if Miguel Timm, whose contract is ending this month, has joined Orlando Pirates already.

“I’m not sure about Timm because his contract is up and they are probably talking with the chairman [Abram Sello], but I have not heard a word regarding his future.”