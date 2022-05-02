Downs’ Mokwena: What do Ncikazi’s Woolworths comments say to Pirates’ players?

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is wondering how Orlando Pirates players took the comments made by their co-coach Mandla Ncikazi last week when he said competing with Sundowns is impossible because of the Pretoria giants' buying power.

The Brazilians are on the verge of winning a treble in the Premier Soccer League after clinching a fifth successive DStv Premiership title last week to add to the MTN8 they won early in the season.

Sundowns defeated Royal AM 2-1 in their semifinal in Durban on Saturday to qualify for the Nedbank Cup final where they’ll meet Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on May 28.

Ncikazi had made the analogy that Sundowns shop at Woolworths while Pirates shop at Spar and Pick n Pay.

Ex-Pirates coach Mokwena said he is concerned how Ncikazi’s statement will be viewed by some of the “sensitive” players at Bucs.

“For me the biggest thing is what does it say to his own players? I know the Pirates players because I worked with them, and I don’t want to say much about it,” Mokwena said.

“I don’t want to go into that space. It’s a difficult comment to make and maybe he’s got his own logic why he made that comment and maybe it’s for the media to interrogate that statement.