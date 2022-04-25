'He's slept at my place' — Pirates coach Ncikazi gives update on Paseka Mako

Orlando Pirates are likely to play the remainder of their season without injured influential left-back Paseka Mako.

Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi said 28-year-old Mako is recovering from a scary injury he sustained in the Buccaneers’ last Premiership match, their 0-0 draw against Baroka FC in the left-back's hometown of Polokwane last week.

“I’m grateful,” Ncikazi said after Pirates won their Caf Confederation quarterfinal 4-3 penalties over Tanzania’s Simba SC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday after the aggregate score ended 1-1. Bucs will meet Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli in the semifinals.