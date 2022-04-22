It's not okay to treat visiting teams badly, Gaye

The more things change, the more they remain the same. How can a former SuperSport analyst unashamedly declare to the entire world that unacceptable behaviour is a “norm” in Africa? (Your article by Neville Khoza, Sowetan of April 20 refers.) No wonder ours is called a dark continent. No surprise a well-known former president called our countries some “s#it holes”.

Former sports analyst Mmadou Gaye lambastes coach Mandla Ncikazi for calling a spade a spade on the bad treatment they received in Tanzania. Cameroonian Mmadou even goes to the extent of saying Ncikazi insulted Tanzanians and is bringing the game into disrepute.

What is a norm? The dictionary defines a norm as “a standard or model for a certain group”. Is refusing a visiting team the use of dressing rooms, for example, supposed to be accepted as the norm in CAF competitions? Mmadou says that visiting teams should not expect the rolling out of the red carpet. What balderdash! No-one expects the rolling out of red or green carpet here, but mere normal humane treatment of guests.

How would Simba receive a football team from Europe, say Real Madrid, Liverpool or any other European team for that matter, in Tanzania? Simba are now making nonsensical noise that they must be guaranteed security when they visit Orlando Pirates. How were they treated last season when they visited Kaizer Chiefs?

It is long overdue for CAF to come down heavily on teams that ill-treat visiting teams. I salute Ncikazi for the guts to tell it as it is in the public domain.

Alexius Phiri, email