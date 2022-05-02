Drones to data: Africans turn to healthtech to tackle HIV, malaria, maternal deaths

Stanley Ngwira was used to seeing mosquitoes throng in the sky over his village in Malawi, but a drone hovering above the swarms was a new sight for the retired teacher.

The drones had been programmed to monitor mosquito breeding grounds in the central district of Kasungu, one of many innovations in Africa to harness technology for health.

Cheap to buy and easy to use, the drones were set to work last year to help scientists map which bodies of water were infested with mosquitoes and carrying malaria in a continent laden with some of the worst healthcare outcomes in the world.

“We were very impressed when we saw the researchers flying their objects which they said will help fight this disease,” 87-year old Ngwira told the Thomson Reuters Foundation while changing the dial on his radio receiver.

“I usually get malaria twice or thrice every year, especially during the rainy season,” he said, hoping surveillance in the sky might do away with long treks on foot to his nearest hospital in the southeast African nation.

From tackling malaria in Malawi to boosting maternal health in Uganda, local innovators are turning to healthtech — the intersection of healthcare and technology — to fill the gaps in often overburdened and under-resourced healthcare systems.