Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi fires back at Tanzanian side Simba's 'fabrications' after match win

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi has launched yet another scathing attack on Tanzanian side Simba, accusing them of putting a lot of their energy on fabricating stories rather than getting things right on the field of play.

Ncikazi's Pirates elbowed Simba out of the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals by beating them 4-2 on penalties at Orlando Stadium yesterday. The Buccaneers won the tie 1-0, courtesy of Kwame Peprah's header, but it went to penalties because the first leg in Tanzania had finished on the same scoreline in favour of the hosts.

Ncikazi accused Simba of hostile hospitality in their backyard, adding the Buccaneers were "treated like animals". Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez fired back at Ncikazi, insisting the Sea Robbers coach was lying because he was under pressure to save his job, among other things.

In his post-match media conference after beating Simba on Sunday, Ncikazi, again, didn't hold back as he accused Simba of fabricating all the things they said when they gave their version of the story last week.