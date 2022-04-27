Ncikazi says Pirates will win more games if fans come to the stadium

Orlando Pirates will win more games if more of their supporters return to the stadium, co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has said.

The Buccaneers reached the semifinals of the Caf Confederation Cup helped by their small but raucous home support at Orlando Stadium on Sunday night.

“I’m really grateful to the supporters who I thought made a huge difference,” Ncikazi said after the Ghost (Pirates' fans) and Simba supporters lit up the atmosphere as Bucs won the second leg of the quarterfinal 1-0 to take the aggregate score to 1-1. Pirates won the penalty shoot-out 4-3.