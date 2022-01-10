Speculation rises as Maluleka idles at Sundowns
Agent dispels loan rumour
While he’s “surprised” his client is struggling for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns, George Maluleka’s agent, Sean Roberts, has dismissed talks linking the midfielder to Cape Town City.
Maluleka has been the subject of speculation over his future since the midseason transfer window opened at the start of this month. City have been the main club the 33-year-old central midfielder has been linked to in recent days, with many speculating he will move to the Mother City on loan.
However, Roberts has made it clear they have not spoken to any club regarding Maluleka’s signature. The former Kaizer Chiefs star’s representative did not hide that he is shocked that his player is not getting game time at Chloorkop.
“We haven’t had any talks with any club and we haven’t even talked with Sundowns about George going out on loan. I am surprised he’s not playing at Sundowns,’’ Roberts, a retired goalkeeper, told Sowetan yesterday.
Roberts suggested the situation could change in the next few weeks as his client wants to play. The former Ajax Cape Town keeper still emphasised Maluleka’s commitment to current club Sundowns.
“We will hear what’s happening in the next couple of weeks. All he wants to do is play, whether at Sundowns or anywhere else we’ll see. At this moment he’s fully committed at Sundowns,’’ said Roberts.
“Obviously, any player at this level wants to play.’’
Since arriving from Chiefs in June 2020, Maluleka has managed a measly 16 appearances across all tournaments at Chloorkop, grabbing two assists in the process.
Payers such as Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala have been preferred in the middle of the park ahead of Maluleka. “Mido”, as Maluleka is known in football circles, still has one year remaining on his Brazilians deal.
