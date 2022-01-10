Speculation rises as Maluleka idles at Sundowns

While he’s “surprised” his client is struggling for game time at Mamelodi Sundowns, George Maluleka’s agent, Sean Roberts, has dismissed talks linking the midfielder to Cape Town City.

Maluleka has been the subject of speculation over his future since the midseason transfer window opened at the start of this month. City have been the main club the 33-year-old central midfielder has been linked to in recent days, with many speculating he will move to the Mother City on loan.

However, Roberts has made it clear they have not spoken to any club regarding Maluleka’s signature. The former Kaizer Chiefs star’s representative did not hide that he is shocked that his player is not getting game time at Chloorkop.

“We haven’t had any talks with any club and we haven’t even talked with Sundowns about George going out on loan. I am surprised he’s not playing at Sundowns,’’ Roberts, a retired goalkeeper, told Sowetan yesterday.