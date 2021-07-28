Nodada and Fielies heading to Chiefs? Comitis says he's also heard the rumour

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has denied that Thabo Nodada and Taariq Fielies will be the next two signing announcements made by Kaizer Chiefs.

Comitis said he has not had any official interest expressed to him by Chiefs – who swooped for Bafana star Keagan Dolly and defensive midfielder Cole Alexander on Tuesday – for the services of midfielder Nodada and centreback Fielies.

Both players are regularly linked to big clubs in Gauteng, and at 26 (Nodada) and 28 (Fielies) years of age, this season would seem the opportune time for big career moves.

Chiefs have widely been reported to be interested in Nodada for some time, who has been also been linked to AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

A source close to developments at Amakhosi, who did not want to be named, this week told TimesLIVE that Chiefs have expressed an interest in Nodada and Fielies, and City might be willing to part with the two.

Comitis, though, in a WhatsApp from Europe, where he is travelling, said: “No club has contacted us with any proposal for either player. We hear rumours from agents and media only as you have.

“So there is nothing to report. We have a very strong squad this year with healthy competition.”

The source had said that City “would listen to offers for both” Fielies and Nodada. They said that “Chiefs are in pole position” to attempt to snatch the duo, adding that “they are closely challenged by Mamelodi Sundowns, then comes Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu”.

A source close to City, who also did not want to be named, said they had heard of interest from Chiefs and Sundowns for Nodada, but that the Brazilians have since cooled in their intentions for the player.

They said this was because Downs have a surplus of quality players in their midfield already, including Rivaldo Coetzee, Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Sphelele Mkhulise, George Maluleka and Grant Margeman, with even veteran stalwart Hlompho Kekana reportedly up for transfer.