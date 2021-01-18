You can't always win, says Downs' Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns may be unbeaten in the DStv Premiership so far, but according to the club’s co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi the notion of being invincible all season long is something they don’t entertain.

Playing a goalless draw against fellow Tshwane rivals SuperSport United at the weekend saw Sundowns maintain their unbeaten run in the league.

“To be honest [ending the season without a league defeat] isn’t what we’re looking for. We always focus on each game that comes our way,’’ said Mngqithi.

Nevertheless the Downs joint-coach was happy with the point and the clean sheet against Matsatsantsa.

“It’s a good point. At times we’re greedy, we want all three points but we’re playing against a very good team … we’re playing against a team that hasn’t played one match without scoring a goal. For you to get a clean sheet against them says something too about you,’’ said Mngqithi.

Sundowns had to go into the battle at Lucas Moripe Stadium without two of their regulars – Ricardo Nascimento and Rivaldo Coetzee – with Mosa Lebusa and George Maluleka respectively taking their slots in the XI. Mngqithi hinted that the absence of Nascimento and Coetzee (for unknown medical reasons) proved detrimental to their game-plan.

“One would say we also missed some of the players that we’d have loved to continue with [from previous games] because we knew we were coming into a very big match,’’ said Mngqithi.

“It was not the right match to have players that haven’t been playing a lot, but unfortunately for medical reasons we couldn’t have some of the players that could have really given us a little bit more in terms of our passing game because we knew we needed a bit of passing.’’

In the same breath, the ex- Golden Arrows mentor heaped praise on Mothobi Mvala, who is gradually turning himself into a regular after missing a few games at the start of the season.

“Mothobi is a fighter and when you coming into a match against SuperSport, match against Jwaneng Galaxy, Pirates … those teams are very strong on set-pieces. So in your choice of midfielders, you always have to try and add the number that can help you on set-pieces and he’s been very good, he’s been scoring goals for us,’’ said Mngqithi of Mvala.

“His attitude and level of professionalism is encouraging. He’s a very good leader in the team.’’