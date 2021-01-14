Competition at star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns is fierce and imposing central midfielder Mothobi Mvala is prepared to fight for his place as a No.6 or No.8.

Mvala is in healthy competition with the likes of Andile Jali‚ Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Hlompho Kekana‚ Grant Margeman and George Maluleka where co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have been rotating.

In five matches for the Brazilians since he joined from Highlands Park along with striker Peter Shalulile‚ he has been used both as a defensive midfield No. 6‚ or more advanced‚ box-to-box No. 8 and he enjoyed both roles.

“Sometimes the coaches play me as No. 6 and sometimes they play me as No. 8. I think I played as a no.6 twice and as an '8' twice and I really enjoyed the roles that I was given by the coaches‚” Mvala said as Sundowns prepared to take on SuperSport United in the anticipated top-of-the table Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Even more impressively‚ Mvala has already found the back of the net twice in the preliminary stages of the Caf Champions League against Botswana minnows Jwaneng Galaxy.