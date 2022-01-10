Maritzburg extend lifeline to Middendorp
Kadodia expects results 'as soon as possible'
Coach Ernst Middendorp has managed to convince Maritzburg United management that he’ll turn things around as relegation stares the Team of Choice in the face.
This has been revealed by club chair Farook Kadodia after last Thursday’s crunch meeting with the German mentor. The Maritzburg head honcho expects “Mazinyo”, as Middendorp is affectionately known, to start winning immediately.
“People are trying to plant [the] wrong tree here. We had a right to meet with the coach to ask him to give us confidence and that's what we did as the club. He’ll be continuing with his job. He gave me confidence that he’ll get things back on track,’’ Kadodia told Sowetan yesterday.
“I am happy that we are carrying on with him. He knows this club in and out, so it's only fair to support him. However, I expect the results as soon as possible. We can’t wait for too long to see the results because football is a results-driven industry.’’
The Team of Choice find themselves 13th on the DStv Premiership standings with just 15 points, two away from the relegation zone, after 18 games. Maritzburg have now gone 10 league games without a win, with five defeats and five draws.
They last registered a win by outwitting TS Galaxy 1-0 back in October. When the Premiership action resumes, Maritzburg have three consecutive home games against Golden Arrows (February 25), Mamelodi Sundowns (March 5) and Sekhukhune (March 19).
Kadodia has high hopes Middendorp will use these three home matches to rectify the side’s dire situation, banking on home ground advantage. Even so, he concedes these are tough fixtures.
“We've got three consecutive home games after the break. These are tough games but I still believe the coach has the ability to turn it around, especially that we are playing at home. We must pull up our socks as soon as possible,’’ said Kadodia.
