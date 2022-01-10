Maritzburg extend lifeline to Middendorp

Coach Ernst Middendorp has managed to convince Maritzburg United management that he’ll turn things around as relegation stares the Team of Choice in the face.

This has been revealed by club chair Farook Kadodia after last Thursday’s crunch meeting with the German mentor. The Maritzburg head honcho expects “Mazinyo”, as Middendorp is affectionately known, to start winning immediately.

“People are trying to plant [the] wrong tree here. We had a right to meet with the coach to ask him to give us confidence and that's what we did as the club. He’ll be continuing with his job. He gave me confidence that he’ll get things back on track,’’ Kadodia told Sowetan yesterday.

“I am happy that we are carrying on with him. He knows this club in and out, so it's only fair to support him. However, I expect the results as soon as possible. We can’t wait for too long to see the results because football is a results-driven industry.’’