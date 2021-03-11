Soccer

Fringe players show worth as Brazilians sail through Ke Yona tie

Classy Downs hammer City to book Bucs date

11 March 2021 - 09:03
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Puleng Tlolane of Polokwane City during the 2021 Nedbank Cup Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on 10 March 2021.
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Puleng Tlolane of Polokwane City during the 2021 Nedbank Cup Last 16 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on 10 March 2021.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Oozing sheer brilliance in the first half, Mamelodi Sundowns displayed unmatched game management in the second period to make light work of Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup second round at Loftus Stadium yesterday.

Downs’ 4-0 triumph means they'll face Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals on April 15.

It wasn’t long before Sundowns demonstrated their quality and lethality, scoring three goals within the first 15 minutes of the game.

Peter Shalulile opened the account, bundling home the rebound from Haashim Domingo’s effort in the 10th minute. Four minutes later, Downs grabbed their second, courtesy of Lebohang Maboe, who was teed up by Kermit Erasmus.

A minute after the second goal, the Brazilians netted the third via Lesedi Kapinga, his first goal in Downs colours. Andile Jali converted from the spot for the fourth goal in the 28th minute.

Without tweaking their high-yielding structure, the hosts gave fringe players like Ricardo Goss, Jali and  Domingo rare starts.

New signing Rushine de Reuck started his maiden game, partnering skipper Ricardo Nascimento in the heart of defence.

On the other hand, Rise and Shine fielded their strongest possible line-up. Experienced striker Puleng Tlolane, the side’s top scorer with four league goals, spearheaded the attack, with Malawian-born Khuda Myaba supporting him as a second striker.

For the better part of the game, Polokwane, especially their rearguard, were at sixes and sevens. The visitors’ nerves never really dissipated as they failed to string a few passes together. City’s only real opportunity fell to Myaba when he dispossessed Domingo before firing wide early in the first period.

Seeing the job had already been done, defending champs Downs managed the game by withdrawing influential stars Shalulile, Lyle Lakay, Erasmus and Nascimento early in the second stanza.

Given Downs’ congested fixture programme, the move was aimed at resting the usual suspects for upcoming fixtures. Kapinga would be replaced by George Maluleka a few minutes after the hour mark after suffering a groin complication.

