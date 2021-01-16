Grobler‚ who was honoured before the match for having achieved the milestone of being their all-time leading scorer‚ is sitting top of the scoring charts with 10 goals and he closely followed by Zwane with eight goals.

United coach Kaitano Tembo and Sundowns’ co-coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena will see this result as two points dropped rather than one gained because they played in familiar conditions of a venue they both call home.

Both teams will look to put this mediocre performance behind them and look ahead to their next matches as Sundowns prepare to host Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday. United will be welcoming AmaZulu the following day at this Atterideville venue.

Tembo started the game with a youthful defence made up of untested Keenan Phillips (20)‚ Luke Fleurs (20) and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (22) alongside veteran Onismor Bhasera and they returned a solid performance.

It was an interesting take by Tembo considering that he had vastly experienced Bongani Khumalo‚ Grant Kekana and young but more experienced Jamie Webber on the bench against the dangerous Sundowns attack.

For Sundowns‚ Mosa Lebusa‚ George Maluleka‚ Tebogo Langerman and Gaston Sirino were given opportunities in the starting line-up as the co-coaches opted for experience. Langerman replaced Lyle Lakay‚ Lebusa took the place of Ricardo Nascimento‚ Maluleka was in for Andile Jali‚ while Sirino replaced Aubrey Modiba against his former team.

Also in Sundowns’ starting line-up were the likes of Denis Onyango‚ Thapelo Morena‚ Lebohang Maboe‚ and the inspirational Zwane but their experience could not help their team to the much-needed three points.