Mamelodi Sundowns lost 2-0 to CR Belouizdad of Algeria in their uninspiring Caf Champions League‚ group stages clash at Loftus on Friday afternoon.

Sundowns‚ who had already qualified for the quarterfinals next month‚ saw their 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions snapped with this defeat while CR Belouizdad have progressed to the knockout stages.

This was sweet revenge for Belouizdad as they lost 5-1 to Sundowns in the away leg that was played in neutral Tanzania last month.

For the Brazilians‚ this defeat has also put a stain on their home record as they have now suffered their first defeat in the Champions League at Loftus or Lucas Moripe Stadium Pretoria in almost four years.