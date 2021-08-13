AmaZulu aim for silverware to top last season's success

AmaZulu are out to prove that finishing in second place in the DStv Premiership last season was not a fluke.

Coach Benni McCarthy said they would prove it by challenging the big teams for the league title in the 2020/21 Premiership season.

The SA football legend insists that they are a team on a mission to win silverware and want to be consistent in their approach. McCarthy walked away with the DStv Premiership coach of the year award last season.

“With the passion that I have this season, I would like to say good luck to any team that will play against us. My players will feel the passion and take it to the field,” said McCarthy via a virtual press conference yesterday.

Usuthu will play against Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday at 6pm. McCarthy described their game against the Cape side as a cup final and a must-win game for the KwaZulu-Natal team.

“We want to prove that finishing in second place last season was not a mistake. We want to prove that we deserved to finish last season in second place. We are a serious team and want to top it up by winning a piece of silverware. Our next game is a cup final, and want to start our season by winning it,” explained McCarthy.

AmaZulu played their home game at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban last season and are moving to a bigger venue at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

McCarthy said they want to turn their new home into a happy hunting ground and make life difficult for visiting teams in the new season.

Siyethemba Sithebe has a small niggle sustained on Cosafa Cup duty in the off-season and he could miss the visit of the Citizens. Thabo Qalinge and Philani Zulu are also injury doubts.

McCarthy said Kaizer Chiefs made a statement in the transfer market by signing many players, and they are the team to look out for in the new season.

“It makes you a bit jealous of their signings and they made their intentions clear by signing quality players like Keagan Dolly. Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns made better signings. However, we are here to compete with them. It is going to be a record-breaking PSL season, and it would be a tight season. You cannot rule out Orlando Pirates and Swallows. Maritzburg will be the surprise package next season. AmaZulu will be among the teams fighting for the league title,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy wants to work with a squad of 26 players, three goalkeepers and 23 outfield players, next season. “I left the room for four youngsters. I want to groom the youngsters and blend them with experienced players,” added McCarthy.

Usuthu are competing in the league, MTN8, CAF Champions League and the Nedbank Cup next season.