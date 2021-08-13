Employee files R2m lawsuit against state

Woman accuses manager of spreading rumours that she slept her way up

An employee of an agency of the department of human settlements has filed R2m defamation suit against it and a senior manager for allegedly spreading rumours that she had slept her way up to promotion.



The employee, who filed civil litigation in the Johannesburg high court last month, also wants her employer – the Housing Development Agency – to pay her a further R500 000 for trauma and emotional suffering. She also wants another R60,000 for current and future medical treatment which involves psychotherapy...