Sundowns coach Mngqithi wonders if Chiefs star Nurkovic can fit into Baxter's style of football

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he will not be surprised if Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Stuart Baxter plays his trademark transition game in Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal, but added he is not sure how Samir Nurković can fit into that style.

In the headline matchup of the four MTN8 games that open the 2021-22 season Chiefs, bolstered by signings and the return of Baxter, face a test of their competitiveness against four-time successive DStv Premiership champions Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Baxter has already gone on record ahead of the new season defending transition and counterattacking football as part of the modern game.

Mngqithi appeared to respond — perhaps also turning up the mind games — by questioning if Chiefs’ key striker Nurkovic, an excellent finisher who lacks pace, can fit into a counterattacking game model.

“I was hoping you were not going to ask that question because I am feeling, based on the talk he [Baxter] has made in the media, that he’s also coming out guns blazing,” Mngqithi said in the pre-match press conference, asked about Baxter’s transition football and how he expects Chiefs to take shape.

“They want to reassume their status of being a big team in the county.”