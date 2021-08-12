Soccer

Khoza pays tribute to departed Hlophe

By Own Correspondent - 12 August 2021 - 07:58
Irvin Khoza (chairman) of the PSL.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has paid tribute to late football administrator Bonginkosi Hlophe, the former owner of Maritzburg City FC.

Hlophe is understood to have served in various capacities in the SA Football Association structures and was also a venue manager during the 2010 Fifa World Cup which SA hosted successfully.

Khoza, who is also the chairman of Orlando Pirates, was quoted in a statement saying: “He was one of the selfless football administrators who spent his own money without expecting anything in return. His departure is unfortunate because his story and contribution to football, more especially in player development, will be recorded without him.

“The players that he produced include Papi Zothwane, Jimmy Tau, Mbulelo ‘Old John’ Mabizela, Siphesihle Ngobese, Mlungisi ‘Pro’ Gumbi, Andile Cele and many others. We supplicate that God gives strength to his children and extended family. May his soul repose peacefully.”

