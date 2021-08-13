Soccer

We have certain amount of arrogance in our playing style - Truter

Swallows looking to better last season's performance

13 August 2021 - 07:25
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Brandon Truter, coach of Swallows during the DStv Premiership match between Swallows FC and Chippa United.
Brandon Truter, coach of Swallows during the DStv Premiership match between Swallows FC and Chippa United.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Arrogance and courage are some of the traits that will distinguish Swallows from other clubs this season, according to the club’s coach Brandon Truter.

Swallows’ desire to be one of the upper-level teams in the Premiership this term will be put to the first test when they meet Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

“We have a certain amount of arrogance here in our playing style and we do not change. We are not scared to say ‘this is how we play and you adapt to what you want to do against us’. We have our style, we have our mindset and that applies for anyone this season as well,’’ said Truter.

Truter emphasised that even when they’re not playing at home they’ll still gun for a win and not a draw as many teams do when they’re the visitors. Last season, Swallows drew 20 league games, breaking the record of draws in a single season.

“We’ll not have the mindset that when we’re playing away to look for a draw. That’s not in our DNA, that’s not in our culture. We are Swallows, this is how we'll play and this is what we’ll do on the day and you change if you want to but we will not change."

The Birds mentor has vowed their game against the Sea Robbers will be cracker. Truter feels both Swallows and Pirates are ball-playing sides with good playing personnel. Swallows will be relying on some of their best performers of last season such as Ruzaigh Gamildien and Wandisile Letlabika to put Bucs to the sword. 

"It's going to be a very good match, that I can promise you. Both teams want to play football and they're both tactically sound as well with good players at their disposal. It's a knockout competition, you mustn't lose, so our plan is to win each and every game this season, starting against Pirates,’’ noted Truter.

Kaizer Chiefs backtrack, and release Thibedi to go back to Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs have released Given Thibedi to join Swallows FC in a permanent deal, having previously announced they were recalling the midfielder ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Khoza pays tribute to departed Hlophe

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has paid tribute to late football administrator Bonginkosi Hlophe, the former owner of Maritzburg ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Anas feels Bartlett will hone his striking skills

TS Galaxy's new striker Mohammed Anas is looking forward to benefiting from working with assistant coach Shaun Bartlett as he feels he will improve ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Swallows rebuilding after losing five key players

Losing five players who were instrumental last term has left Swallows with no choice but to rebuild this season. This is according to the club's ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?