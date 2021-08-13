We have certain amount of arrogance in our playing style - Truter

Arrogance and courage are some of the traits that will distinguish Swallows from other clubs this season, according to the club’s coach Brandon Truter.

Swallows’ desire to be one of the upper-level teams in the Premiership this term will be put to the first test when they meet Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

“We have a certain amount of arrogance here in our playing style and we do not change. We are not scared to say ‘this is how we play and you adapt to what you want to do against us’. We have our style, we have our mindset and that applies for anyone this season as well,’’ said Truter.

Truter emphasised that even when they’re not playing at home they’ll still gun for a win and not a draw as many teams do when they’re the visitors. Last season, Swallows drew 20 league games, breaking the record of draws in a single season.

“We’ll not have the mindset that when we’re playing away to look for a draw. That’s not in our DNA, that’s not in our culture. We are Swallows, this is how we'll play and this is what we’ll do on the day and you change if you want to but we will not change."

The Birds mentor has vowed their game against the Sea Robbers will be cracker. Truter feels both Swallows and Pirates are ball-playing sides with good playing personnel. Swallows will be relying on some of their best performers of last season such as Ruzaigh Gamildien and Wandisile Letlabika to put Bucs to the sword.

"It's going to be a very good match, that I can promise you. Both teams want to play football and they're both tactically sound as well with good players at their disposal. It's a knockout competition, you mustn't lose, so our plan is to win each and every game this season, starting against Pirates,’’ noted Truter.