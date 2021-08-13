Mngqithi explains why MTN8 keeps eluding Sundowns

The MTN8 is the only silverware missing from the Mamelodi Sundowns trophy cabinet and this is something co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is determined to deliver this season.

The trophy has eluded them since 2007. The last time they won it was when it was called the SAA Super 8.

Despite Masandawana’s dominance in the DStv Premiership, they have struggled to stamp their authority on the cup competition. This has annoyed Mngqithi.

Sundowns start their quest for this season's trophy against Kaizer Chiefs in the quarterfinals at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Mngqithi explained why he feels the club failed in this competition in previous years.

“The honest truth is that in the seven years that I have been here, there are many scenarios that were presented [to explain] why we didn’t win this cup,” Mngqithi told the media through a virtual conference yesterday.

“One scenario, at some point, [was that] we had too many signings and we tried to play them in the first match and I think we lost to Platinum Stars because the team had not gelled properly.

“Another scenario was that when we were playing the MTN8, it was the same time we were continuing in the CAF Champions League and I remember we lost to Wits in the final at some point.

“We were unfortunate on that one because we also had Zesco United in the semifinal of the Champions League away from home and we had too many issues that were making the team not to be fresh as one may like.

“When we lost to Cape Town City, I think that one we were just unfortunate because there were very serious calls that were made in Cape Town and that compromised us.

“But the truth of the matter is it is one cup that, one way or the other, we’ve always struggled to win in the past seven years that I have been here. Even coach Pitso [Mosimane] tried his best to win this cup, but for whatever reasons it has been one cup that has been tricky for us in many ways.”

Mngqithi promised that his side would go all out in this competition to make sure they win and end their 14-year drought.

“We believe that the team we are playing against will come at us. The good thing about a match like this is when two big teams are playing, we don’t expect anyone to be sitting back, which will make the encounter very interesting,” he said.