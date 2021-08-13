JZ opts for a leaner, meaner transfer strategy at Pirates

Orlando Pirates were one of the busiest teams in the transfer market in the 2019/20 Premiership season, with 11 signings, but things are different in the 2020/21 season.

Coach Joseph Zinnbauer has not made too many changes to the squad this time around.

Perhaps the German mentor does not want to tamper much with the team that won the MTN8 title and secured a third-place finish in the DStv Premiership last season, feeling they have a great chance of winning the league and competing for other trophies.

Bucs will play against Swallows in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 6pm. Zinnbauer is happy with their preseason preparations as he declared them ready for the Soweto derby against Swallows.

Last season their two meetings in the Premiership ended in a 1-1 draw at the Dobsonville and Orlando stadiums.

However, tomorrow there must be a winner that will go through to the semifinals of the Wafa Wafa cup competition. If nothing separates them in regulation time, their derby will be settled on penalties.

Swallows signed more than 10 new players and were one of the busiest teams in the transfer market.

Zinnbauer said he watched them in friendly matches and knows what to expect.

“We tried last season with a lot of new players in the squad. It takes time for new players to settle and understand the way that the club plays. We are still in the preparing phases and have many players in the squad, and we have to give all of them a chance to play. We have many good players, and some need a little time to settle into the team. They will fight for their place in the starting line-up. For now, we want to work with what we have,” explained Zinnbauer via a virtual press conference.

The Buccaneers signed four players: Goodman Mosele, Monnapula Saleng, Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama.

Zinnbauer said the new faces are settling into the team, and they impressed him during preseason.

“We signed quality players and they will increase the number of competitions for a place in the team. Their arrival will improve the quality of the team, and we have a group of young players. Some players needed more time to adapt and there is no pressure,” said Zinnbauer.