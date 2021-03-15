Chippa continue impressive Cup run

Chippa United became the first team to book their spot in the 2021 Nedbank Cup semifinals with a 2-1 win over Richards Bay FC at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday afternoon.

Goals from Anthony Laffor and Maloisane Mokhele led the Chilli Boys into the final four for the third time in their history and third time in the last five seasons.

Siyabonga Vilane scored a late consolation goal for the visitors.

Richards Bay head coach Simo Dladla admitted in the build-up that the league remained their top priority and he wasn’t bluffing, with many of his first team regulars rested for the tie.

In contrast, Chippa were taking the game very seriously and Dan Malesela named a full strength line-up with the aim of rebuilding his team’s confidence.

Chippa opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute, albeit through rather fortunate circumstance.

An attempted back-pass from Moses Mthembu was played right into the path of Laffor, who pounced on the error before finishing with aplomb.

The Natal Rich Boyz came close to finding the equaliser in the 17th minute, but Nyiko Mobbie was well positioned to deny Chigaemezu Ogbonna a tap-in at the far post after Reggy Zondi had eliminated the Chippa goalkeeper.