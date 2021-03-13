Why Kaizer Chiefs slayers Richards Bay expect another cup win against Chippa

Richards Bay FC coach Simo Dladla will have a few changes to his usual starting line-up when the GladAfrica Championship side take on Chippa United in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on Saturday (kickoff: 3.30pm).

Dladla listed a number of reasons why some of his regulars won’t start the match against a Chippa team currently struggling in the league, where they have not won in six matches.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, will come to the East London with form that has seen them beating Kaizer Chiefs in the last-32 of the Nedbank, before reaching the quarterfinals by knocking out fellow first division side TS Sporting. All those victories came away from home.

Dladla’s team are also sitting at the top of the NFD and looking good to gain promotion to the top flight after winning seven, drawing seven and losing only two of their 16 matches this campaign.

“We’ve got a few injuries and few knocks, some serious and some not so serious. But we’ve taken a decision to rest some of the players,” said Dladla, who does not hide the fact that his main ambition is to promote the Rich Boys to the DStv Premiership next season.

“I can tell you now Malcolm Jacobs the goalkeeper won’t be there. He’s sitting on three yellow cards — it’s not a secret, and he’s carrying a knock. So we’re resting him and we would rather use him in the league than on the cup.