Polokwane draw inspiration from Manchester United

Polokwane City are plotting an upset against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup second round fixture at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria today (3pm).

After watching Manchester United end Manchester City's 21 games winning streak on Sunday, Polokwane City striker Charlton Mashumba said they took some inspiration from that as they plan to end Sundowns' unbeaten run too.

Sundowns are yet to lose a game since their 0-1 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 at the beginning of the season.

But Mashumba warned that any unbeaten run can be ended by anyone and hopes it could be City's turn today.

“At some point, the unbeaten run will come to an end. So, we are hoping we will be the ones to cause that upset,” Mashumba told Sowetan yesterday. “We are hoping that we can disappoint them, and we will try to do our best. Look at Manchester City, they looked invincible, but at some point, football has its way.

“We are not Manchester United, but you can take some inspiration that at some point, a good run will come to an end. We will do our utmost best to make sure it happens.”

Meanwhile, following their historic 2-1 victory over TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi at the weekend in the CAF Champions League, Downs co-coach Rulani Mokwena has warned his players that complacency is not allowed at the club.

“We don’t deal with complacency. We can’t allow complacency to creep in. We can’t afford [that] it is not even on our budget,” Mokwena told the club's media department. “We have extremely high demands with high goals and targets that we set for ourselves. This is one of the most important games for us this season.”

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixtures

Saturday: Chippa v Richards Bay, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 3.30pm

Sunday: Cape Town All Stars v Pretoria Callies, Daven Craven Stadium 3pm; Leopards v Tshakhuma, Thohoyandou Stadium 6pm.

April 15: Sundowns/Polokwane City v Pirates