Chippa United coach Dan Malesela views the Nedbank Cup as an opportunity to regain confidence as his struggling charges continue to battle relegation in the league.

The Eastern Cape side are without a win in six matches‚ and just four points away from the bottom club Black Leopards‚ and will welcome the distraction of the cup competition when they host first division side Richards Bay FC at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium tomorrow.

Richards Bay are likely come to this match as slight favourites as they’re on top of the GladAfrica Championship standings and beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Last 32 before easing past fellow first division club TS Sporting to set up their meeting with Chippa in the quarterfinals.

“We find ourselves in a situation where we’ve just come back from two defeats in the league and now have to redeem ourselves through the Nedbank Cup‚ and to also get back to winning ways‚” Malesela said on Thursday.

“Hopefully with this game we can redeem ourselves. We’ve had matches back-to-back and they (Richards Bay) will probably be fresher‚ but I don’t want to speak on their behalf.

“We’ll try and make adjustments and see how we can handle this team because we have a bit of an idea as to how they played against Kaizer Chiefs‚ and also in their last game against TS Sporting.

“We’ll probably do things based on that and see how we counter it‚ and play better than how we did things in the past games. It’s not like we were playing badly‚ it’s just that we were not scoring. We hope this time around we’ll be able to score.”

Malesela hope to find form in the Cup and leverage on it when they get back to the league programme.

“Sometimes this football plays out in a funny way. You’ll find out that in the Nedbank you play so well and you win your matches within 90 minutes or penalties. But when you come to the league you still struggle to score goals‚” he said.

“So you need to combine the two because all these games are important.”