Orlando Pirates coach happy with swashbuckling display

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was full of praise after his team dismantled Chippa United 3-0 to move second in the DStv Premiership table.

The German tactician could not stop smiling and he had plenty of reasons to celebrate his team's clinical display.

Bucs scored three goals, kept a clean sheet and collected the three points in a game played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

Even though the 50-year-old felt that they could have won by a bigger margin, he sang the praises of his players for their commanding victory.

The Soweto giants took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break courtesy of a goal from Deon Hotto and an own-goal from Chippa defender Riaan Hanamub. The visitors took their foot off the pedal and scored just one goal after the halftime break through Ben Motshwari. They moved second in the log table with 35 points from 20 games and trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by one point.

However, Sundowns have four games in hand. They were not involved in the Premiership due to their participation in the CAF Champions League group stages.

“I am happy. We could have scored more goals but it was an overall good performance from us. I am also happy for Tshegofatso Mabasa as he is back from injury,” said a jubilant Zinnbauer.

Zinnbauer also congratulated Motshwari for earning his Bafana Bafana call-up.