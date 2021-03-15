Mngqithi credits medical staff for Downs' prowess

Following their weekend’s come-from-behind 2-1 league win over Stellenbosch, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has heaped praise on the club’s strength and conditioning coaches alongside the medical department for the side’s fitness amid a congested fixture programme.

Three days after dispatching Polokwane City 4-0 in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at home, Sundowns travelled to the Mother City to face Stellenbosch and managed a win courtesy of Gaston Sirino and Peter Shalulile, who netted the winner deep in stoppage time. Stellies struck via Stanley Dimgba.

The Brazilians’ tight schedule will reach a crescendo when they host Congolese giants TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League Group B tie at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (6pm). The Tshwane heavyweights have already qualified for the knockout phase, having won all their three previous group phase games and sitting top of the group.

“The management of the games is very tough. It’s very difficult for us when you look at our schedule and the matches we’re playing back to back. It’s very tough but one should give credit to our conditioning department,” said Mngqithi, whose boys are on a 24-match unbeaten streak.