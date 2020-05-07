Soccer

Covid-19 may force GladAfrica side TTM to sell

By Neville Khoza - 07 May 2020 - 10:18
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC during the NFD Promotion/Relegation Play-off match between Royal Eagles. The team face an uncertain future due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC during the NFD Promotion/Relegation Play-off match between Royal Eagles. The team face an uncertain future due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

For-sale signs could be up at first division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GladAfrica Championship side's financial woes have been worsening and it is said they have just about managed to pay April salaries but could struggle at the end of this month.

"The effect of Covid-19 is that teams are selling their status... one of them is TTM. They are struggling financially and they are not sure how they will pay the players [at] month-end," a source close to the club told Sowetan.

"Also, a lot of teams in the ABC Motsepe League are planning to sell as well."

TTM, Real Kings, Cape Umoya United, Royal Eagles, and Steenberg United are some NFD clubs who have struggled to pay players full salaries of late.

Tshidino Ndou, TTM's communications and marketing manager, was noncommittal when asked if the owners would sell.

"I don't know of any plans to sell the club," said Ndou.

Ndou did, however, confirm that the club will struggle to pay full salaries for May.

"The latest is, we are talking to the players. We have not reached any solution regarding the salary cuts. Of course, Covid-19 affected all the teams.

The chairman [Lawrence Mulaudzi] is a businessman and his businesses were affected.

he grant that we are receiving from the PSL was never enough, so he always tops up from his pocket.

"Now that his businesses were affected by Covid-19, we have to negotiate with the players and come up with the best solution."

TTM insist troubled Masibusane Zongo is still 'PSL material' and deserves another chance

Gifted but wayward winger Masibusane Zongo is still “PSL material” and deserves another chance at the highest level‚ says Tshakhuma Tsha ...
Sport
3 months ago

Edward Manqele trusts Real Kings will rule Wits on Friday

Having previously played in the Absa Premiership with different teams, Real Kings striker Edward Manqele hopes his experience will come in handy when ...
Sport
1 month ago

Ajax take step back towards PSL as NFD matches put under threat

Right-back Thendo Mukumela scored just two minutes from time to hand Ajax Cape Town a precious victory at the weekend‚ which puts them now within ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
X