Covid-19 may force GladAfrica side TTM to sell

"Also, a lot of teams in the ABC Motsepe League are planning to sell as well."

TTM, Real Kings, Cape Umoya United, Royal Eagles, and Steenberg United are some NFD clubs who have struggled to pay players full salaries of late.

Tshidino Ndou, TTM's communications and marketing manager, was noncommittal when asked if the owners would sell.

"I don't know of any plans to sell the club," said Ndou.

Ndou did, however, confirm that the club will struggle to pay full salaries for May.

"The latest is, we are talking to the players. We have not reached any solution regarding the salary cuts. Of course, Covid-19 affected all the teams.

The chairman [Lawrence Mulaudzi] is a businessman and his businesses were affected.

he grant that we are receiving from the PSL was never enough, so he always tops up from his pocket.

"Now that his businesses were affected by Covid-19, we have to negotiate with the players and come up with the best solution."