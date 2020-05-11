Ben Motshwari's Covid-19 positive test spooks PSL players

News of Ben Motshwari contracting Covid-19 has increased fear and anxiety among some players in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The Orlando Pirates midfield dynamo is taking precautionary measures to recover from the novel virus.

Highlands Park player Makhehleni Makhaula, who is from Randfontein, just like Motshwari, said he felt that the deadly virus was closer to him than ever before.

"I have spoken with Motshwari about this telephonically," Makhaula said.

"This is scary, especially to find out that someone that we know is infected. To me, he is my brother and it is terrifying to hear that one of my brothers tested positive for coronavirus."

Makhaula said Motshwari remains positive he will recover from the virus.

"When we spoke, he was OK and told me not to stress, he knows that he will recover from this as long as he follows necessary measures. I wish him a speedy recovery, we need him," Makhaula said.