Covid-19 testing a big PSL headache

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) looks to complete the remaining games of the season, the organisation is facing a huge medical bill for the regular testing of players for coronavirus.

The PSL, Safa and the ministry of sports, arts and culture have been engaging on a possible deal for games to return and it is widely understood that the regular testing of players will be a key requirement.

Each team in the Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship has on average seven games remaining to finish the 2019/20 season.

According to the PSL, there are 889 registered players with 480 in the Premiership and 409 in the Championship. The cost of a single Covid-19 test is R850.

This means if all the 889 players were to be tested it would cost roughly R755,650 overall. In Spain's La Liga, players are being tested every day while the proposal in the English Premier League is to test players three times a week.

In South Africa, if each of the 889 players were to be tested 10 times, for example, the PSL would incur a cost of R7.5m.