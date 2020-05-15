Portugal-based Thabo Cele not ready to ply his trade in SA yet

"I still have one year left on my contract here [at Piedade]. The team is appealing the decision to be relegated, we feel it's unjust, so we'll wait and see. But for me, at this stage in my career, I want to continue with my European dream," Cele told Sowetan from Portugal.

"My ambition is to move to one of the top leagues here in Europe. I have been talking to my agent [Herry Martins of Portuguese-based agency Soccer Soul], it's promising that I can stay in Europe for more years."

The lad from KwaMashu in Durban also spoke of how he was shocked by the news that his Portugal-based compatriot and close friend Siphephelo "Toure" Sithole had contracted Covid-19 last week.

"I can't lie... I was shocked to hear the news that one of us was infected. In most of the times people who test positive are people who you don't know ... you usually watch it on TV, in the news, so I was surprised to hear that my friend [Sithole] has it [coronavirus].

"Sithole [who's in the books of top-flight side Belenenses' U-23] is my brother, my friend. I talk to him everyday and he's looking healthy, he's cool. I am positive he'll recover, he's strong."

The duo moved to Portugal in 2016 and 2017, having never played for any PSL side.