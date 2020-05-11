Give Kaizer Chiefs the Absa Premiership title - Keagan Buchanan

"If you're looking at form and what we have done this season, I would say that Chiefs should win the league. If you ask me where we should finish - and we are sitting fifth now - I would say we deserve to finish there if they cancel the league."

Despite eight matches remaining before the season is completed with Chiefs leading second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by four points, the 29-year-old insists his ex-team deserves to win the title.

"We have to give them credit that they are on top of the league and they have managed to stay there for long. If you look at France and Belgium, they have given the league to teams on top of the table."

Buchanan said he trusts that the powers that be will make the right decision.

"I have been reading the articles about the German Bundesliga (set to return this weekend) and seeing the Spanish La Liga going back to training. I mean, we have a very intelligent chairman of the league (Irvin Khoza) and he will implement the right structures in a way of going forward when they call us back," he said.