Safa, PSL hold talks on the way forward

The PSL and Safa will today hold crucial talks on how to conclude the season, brought to a halt by coronavirus, after the league submitted proposals to government last week.

It will be the first time the two organisations, led by Irvin Khoza and Danny Jordaan, meet over the issue nearly two months after football was stopped - to try and find each other after they spent weeks contradicting one another.

The PSL's proposals include playing matches behind closed doors once government has lowered Covid-19 risk to level 3, but Safa has repeatedly said no football would be possible before Level 1.

While the PSL has sent the proposals to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa's office, government is looking for a solid document approved by both Safa and the league, hence today's attempt to find common ground after weeks of pointless rhetoric and no action.