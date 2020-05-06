Dove finds it hard to accept botched move to Sundowns
Edmilson Dove's aborted move to Mamelodi Sundowns pains him so much that he finds it hard to accept.
The Cape Town City defender has been heavily linked with a move to Sundowns and an unnamed team in Portugal. But with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and other leagues across the globe in recess due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dove says his focus is to finish the season with City before he can start thinking of moving to other teams.
"I don't want to speak about that [move to Sundowns], the main focus for me is Cape Town City, whatever happens, will happen [after]," Dove said.
"But other than that, the main focus is Cape Town City which is the club that is paying me and still contracted to. So yeah, I don't want to keep my focus on situations that are not under my control and there is less to say about it.
"Unless of course there is something that comes up and I decide to look into it."
The 25-year-old Mozambican has been outstanding for the Citizens, having played all 23 Absa Premiership matches for them this season. He has also scored three goals.
And his impressive performance has been noticed, with Sundowns looking to add him to their squad as they continue to reinforce for next season.
Dove still got two years remaining on his contract with the Citizens, meaning any team interested in his service will have to dig deep in their pockets if the club decides to sell him.
Meanwhile, the Citizens were 10th on the table when the PSL was forced to stop in mid-March with 27 points.
They are still not safe from the relegation, but Dove believes it will be tough for everyone when the league resumes.
"It is going to be difficult for everyone because it's not only Cape Town City that is not training. All the clubs are not training."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.