Dove finds it hard to accept botched move to Sundowns

Edmilson Dove's aborted move to Mamelodi Sundowns pains him so much that he finds it hard to accept.

The Cape Town City defender has been heavily linked with a move to Sundowns and an unnamed team in Portugal. But with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and other leagues across the globe in recess due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dove says his focus is to finish the season with City before he can start thinking of moving to other teams.

"I don't want to speak about that [move to Sundowns], the main focus for me is Cape Town City, whatever happens, will happen [after]," Dove said.

"But other than that, the main focus is Cape Town City which is the club that is paying me and still contracted to. So yeah, I don't want to keep my focus on situations that are not under my control and there is less to say about it.

"Unless of course there is something that comes up and I decide to look into it."